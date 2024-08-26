Max’s father condemns the team

“Maybe I shouldn’t say this, but I’ll say it anyway. The fact that they have to go back to the car from the beginning of this year says it all. They don’t have what it takes at the moment. I think they should take a good look at themselves in the mirror.”. So to the The Telegraph Jos Verstappen he put Red Bull in the dock, after starting off very well at the beginning of the season, but then lost its way and now sees McLaren far behind both in terms of one lap and race pace.

Lando Norris took almost four tenths off Verstappen in Q3 and 22 seconds in the race with a fastest lap on the last lap and an on-track overtaking move in the first stint. One slap not a small thing that hit the mark judging by how submissive Max Verstappen was in the podium room at the end of the race.

“Verstappen winning the title again this year is not a certainty – added Jos Verstappen to the microphones of Viaplay – Max is doing his best every weekend to get as many points as possible. We’ll see, but it’s not a given.”Max Verstappen has not won in five years and the last time a driver won the F1 title with such a long streak of races without a win was in 2012 when Red Bull won with Sebastian Vettel at the end of a duel with Fernando Alonso’s Ferrari that only went down to the last race.