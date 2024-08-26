Norris-McLaren, what a show of strength

“The fastest lap on the last lap without DRS is proof of how superior McLaren was with Norris.” Helmut Marko he is very frank in admitting that in Holland yesterday Red Bull took a considerable ‘beating’ from McLaren. “The gap is alarming”added the Austrian manager in the post-match interview to the microphones of Sky Sports Germany.

“Nine second places won’t be enough“Marko’s observation. Calculator in hand, recovering eight points per race, Norris can recover 72 points from Verstappen and it should be considered that there are still three Sprints scheduled. The Sprints will all follow the break between the end of September and the beginning of October, a month that is probably decisive for Red Bull to correct the problems of the RB20 and give Verstappen a car at least closer to the McLaren for the end of the season.

“The conditions here were ideal for McLaren – concluded Marko – Not all slopes are like this. It’s clear that our technicians have to invent somethingWe had a lot of tyre degradation, at one point Verstappen started to slide everywhere”.