«We have put an entire country on its feet and now it remains for them to take to the streets. At the end!”. These were the emotional words of Jorge Vilda, head of the women’s soccer team, in the typical circle that the entire Spanish delegation made on the Auckland field after beating Sweden and getting into the World Cup final for the first time. ‘In situ’ party with the prominent presence of Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football Federation who, it is fair to say, has always opted for women’s football as the flag of the game.

Something more leisurely, but “still with hair on the tip”, Vilda analyzed on TVE the details of a unique duel that will remain forever in the golden books of Spanish sports. «Once again, historic day. This is a hit because we are in the final, which was what we were looking for, “commented the Madrid coach.

«We feel happiness, joy and more as the match against the Swedes has developed. We scored, they tied us when we were close to victory, as it already happened to us in the quarterfinals against the Netherlands, but again we overcame and scored the winning goal », he analyzed. “This team has soul, magic, or whatever,” he emphasized.

He referred to that surprise that was, at the key end, to place Salma Paralluelo in the position of striker. Salvadora in the quarterfinals, the fast Barça player, athlete in her sports origins, scored again the goal that opened the duel. «The truth is that the second part was having many approaches and centers the Swedish. We have changed the game a bit. It is everyone’s merit, especially the soccer players.”

Thinking about the final, Vilda said that they are already awaiting Wednesday’s match between Australia and England. «We will be attentive to that game to find out who will be our rival on Sunday in Sydney. Any of them will be difficult. The English have a high level and the Australians are the hosts.”

Speechless



The Sevillian Olga Carmona became the Spanish heroine with her goal, thanks to a shot from the edge of the area that surprised the Scandinavian goalkeeper. The versatile Real Madrid footballer was radiant. «The truth is that I am speechless with this team. It was a very competitive game, in which we dominated at times, and in the end we won. I tried to adjust the shot a bit because before another shot went high and I’m euphoric, looking forward to playing the final”.

Olga confessed that “she had never had an experience like this in football.” “I was lucky to score just after Sweden tied us and suddenly I felt all my teammates all over me. We have the feeling that we are going to enjoy ourselves, that we can achieve even more and nothing, long live Spain!

Salma Paralluelo from Zaragoza was once again decisive: «A lot of emotion, just like the last game. It has been a very tough match. That goal from the Swedes was a stick, but we knew how to come back because this team can handle everything », she commented.

“The last challenge remains”



Who did you think of in a magical moment? «In all my family, in the people who support me, in them (her colleagues), in that we deserved it. We have one last push left », she stressed. “We have the final left, we are going to do what we have been doing every game. We have been passing each heat and there is one last challenge left », she concluded.

What to say about the determination, packaging, experience and know-how of the Madrid veteran Jenni Hermoso, today in the Mexican Pachuca and before a winner in Barça. “Today I am empty because the other day I already dropped all the tears,” she said. “It’s impressive, I’m super happy. This goes out to all the people who have believed in us from the beginning and have supported us. We are one game away from glory. It is something that we will not forget in life. This sport is worth something for, “she added. And so all, with an irrepressible euphoria.