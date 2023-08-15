Tuesday, August 15, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Caribbean | At least 12 killed in an explosion in the Dominican Republic

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 15, 2023
in World Europe
0
Caribbean | At least 12 killed in an explosion in the Dominican Republic

According to the Red Cross, the explosion happened near a shopping mall.

At least 12 people have been killed and 65 injured in an explosion in the San Cristóbal region of the Dominican Republic.

Tells about it the US channel CNN according to the Dominican Republic Red Cross.

Around 55 people are also missing after the explosion.

According to the Red Cross, the explosion happened near a shopping mall.

Dominican the president of the Republic Luis Abinader expressed his concern about the incident on the country’s state television and ordered the rescue authorities to the scene.

#Caribbean #killed #explosion #Dominican #Republic

See also  Brazil | Researcher: There is no possibility of a coup in Brazil
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Starfield backstory explained: humans arrive on Mars in 27 years

Starfield backstory explained: humans arrive on Mars in 27 years

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result