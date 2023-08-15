Caribbean | At least 12 killed in an explosion in the Dominican Republic

According to the Red Cross, the explosion happened near a shopping mall.

At least 12 people have been killed and 65 injured in an explosion in the San Cristóbal region of the Dominican Republic.

Tells about it the US channel CNN according to the Dominican Republic Red Cross.

Around 55 people are also missing after the explosion.

Dominican the president of the Republic Luis Abinader expressed his concern about the incident on the country’s state television and ordered the rescue authorities to the scene.