The time of Jorge Vilda in charge of the absolute women’s team comes to an end, after the decision of the Real spanish soccer federation to remove him.

“Despite the renewal offer made by Luis Rubiales in the Assembly last Friday, August 25 (with a salary of half a million euros a year), the current Board of the RFEF with Pedro Rocha at the head has decided to terminate Vilda’s relationship with the women’s team after the disqualification of Rubiales himself,” said the newspaper Marca de España.

And he added: “The controversy that has surrounded the coach for the last year, as well as the applause for Luis Rubiales during his speech in the Assembly (despite the fact that he ended up showing himself against the former president hours later), have accelerated a march that Far from it, it was ruled out despite the World Cup triumph and even before everything that happened with Luis Rubiales”.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, the same day that the RFEF institutionally requested, through its president, Pedro Rocha, its most sincere apologies to world football as a whole and to the fans for the “totally unacceptable” behavior of Luis Rubiales. in the final of the women’s World Cup on the 20th in Sydney.

In a letter signed by Rocha, he laments the “totally unacceptable behavior of his highest institutional representative during the final and in the aftermath, which does not respond at all to the values ​​of Spanish society as a whole, its institutions, its+ representatives, its its athletes and the leaders of Spanish sports”.

Results

Vilda replaced in the post Ignacio Quereda (1988-2015) and was in charge of the position for eight years.

He directed 108 games, with a balance of 75 wins and 16 draws and 17 losses. Spain scored 310 goals and received 58.

Their titles: World Cup 2023, Coh Algarve, 2017, and the Cyprus Cup in 2018.

