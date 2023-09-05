The FIA ​​World Endurance Championship has ended the holidays and hostilities will resume next weekend with the 6h of Fuji.

The penultimate event of the 2023 season is being held in Japan with a run-up to the titles that intensifies more and more, especially in the Hypercar Class between Toyota and Ferrari.

Even before the 6h of Monza, the top management of the FIA ​​and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest had issued the new Balance of Performance tables relating to the remaining races after the 24h of Le Mans, therefore also the Japanese one, which we are going to recall below.

Precisely for the home appointment Toyota will present itself as the heaviest main category car on the grid, weighing 1080kg and with a maximum power set at 514 kW; activation of the four-wheel drive remains at 190km/h in both dry and wet conditions, with 907 MJ of energy to be exploited for each stint.

The Ferrari is 4kg lighter than the GR010 Hybrid; the weight of the 499P has been increased to 1076kg and with the same speed of activation of the four-wheel drive via the front electric motor, but it will have 505 kW of power and 898 MJ of energy to be used for stints.

Of the LMH hybrid cars, Peugeot is still the lightest at just 1038kg. Unlike their rivals, the 9X8 will be able to have 4-wheel drive at 135km/h on dry roads and 150km/h on wet surfaces, enjoying 520 kW of maximum power and 907 MJ of energy.

Glickenhaus will not be among the LMHs, having preferred to skip the long trip for budgetary reasons, while the Vanwall will race with the same weight as the 007 LMH, but with reduced power (512 kW and 903 MJ).

Finally, let’s move on to the LMDh entered by Cadillac and Porsche: the V-Series.R is assigned a weight of 1039kg, with power and energy rising to 505 kW and 894 MJ compared to the Monza, while the 963 ‘fatter’ going up to 1054kg in weight minimum, but benefiting from an increase in 514 kW of power and 906 MJ of energy.

ACO and WEC then published the tire pressure parameters provided by Michelin (for Hypercar/LMDh) and Goodyear (for LMP2) in a special table.

LMGTE AM: only the Success Ballast changes

Finally, speaking of the LMGTE AM Class, compared to what was seen at the 6h of Monza there are no changes as regards minimum powers and weights of the four brands present in the category, and the only changes concern the Success Ballast, i.e. the ballasts imposed by the regulation based on the results achieved in previous events and based on the positions in the classification occupied.

The Corvette neo-Champion of the series starts again from the minimum weight of 1275 kg, to which it adds 30 (15+15) arriving at 1305 kg in total, maintaining a tank of 95 liters capacity and a 41.3mm restrictor.

All the Ferraris, on the other hand, will be around 1273 kg and without further weight additions, with a tank of 89 liters and the same turbo pressure values.

The Aston Martins are the lightest of the group with their 1245 kg minimum weight, but the #25 of ORT by TF Sport will have 15 kg more (10+5) to add, remaining with an 89 liter tank and the same figures for turbo pressures.

The Porsches still have the largest fuel tank (101 litres) and a 30.6mm double restrictor, with a minimum weight of 1269kg. On the strength of the podium at Monza, the #60 911 of Iron Lynx was delivered 10 kg more, while 15 kg went to the #77 of Dempsey-Proton Racing, 10 kg to the #85 of the Iron Dames and 10 (5+5) to the #86 by GR Racing.

