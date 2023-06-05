“In the cinema there are more barriers and these proposals for regional releases seem to me an important step to strengthen the industry,” says Jorge Ulloa via Zoom, regarding the premiere of the Ecuadorian films Plug without a visa (June 7) and We are millions ( June 14), through the DGO platform.

Ulloa is co-founder and director of Touché Films and of plug.tv, the most successful Spanish-speaking Latin American audiovisual channel that has 25 million subscribers on YouTube and 50 million followers on various social networks. Besides, The Ecuadorian actor and filmmaker has directed Asu mare 3 together with Carlos Alcántara.

—Echufe sin visa is a comedy with your label, but We Are Millions is the story of you, the founders, and how you build Enchufe.tv. How did you feel reliving all those moments?

It was too challenging, it opened wounds. Enchufe.tv is a comedy project, but making them laugh is not a joke, there were many conflicting human relationships during the process. It is the story of a family that, making everyone laugh, was breaking up. Something that I am grateful for in this documentary is the revelation of many truths that I didn’t even know and that made many ruptures stick again, ease up.

YOU CAN SEE: The history of Enchufe tv: from investing 4 dollars to earning close to 3 million

—Why does comedy in Latin America sweep the theaters?

Because we translate the tragedy that we live politically into a comedy. It is the only tool that communicators have to protest such a painful reality and, perhaps, to be able to change it because we laugh at it, because we can accept it and only by accepting it can we change it.

Creativity is the tool that sustained Enchufe tv to continue with the project. Photo: Express newspaper

—From your perspective, why do you think Asu mare was the most watched movie in Peru?

It is a very particular phenomenon. I think that Peru has a very interesting national self-esteem in terms of its food, its sayings, its people and Asu mare portrays that, his idiosyncrasies, his problems from the point of view of a humble person.. In addition, I think it has an interesting context since Cachín began with his monologue that filled theaters and before that as the star of Pataclaun, which has been one of the largest Latin American projects and we saw it in several countries for Perubolica. Practically, it is a generation of star-system based in Pataclaun that has expanded not only to Cachín’s films, but also to the other members of it.

—How complicated is it to make films for the new generations?

The great advantage of the new filmmakers is the democratization of content at the level of technology and distribution. The fact that we now have a lot of access to recording tools gives us another perspective. On the other hand, the fact that there is so much content, competition and audiovisual monsters, standing out and asking for a movie theater is much more difficult than before. It has its pros and cons, but there is more chance than before.

YOU CAN SEE: Carlos Alcántara: what question from Henry Spencer gave rise to the rivalry between the two?

—Like Enfuche.tv, what or what have been the challenges you face in front of the new audiences that are constantly changing?

When I started, it was very difficult for me to explain what we did. We were a bullet compared to other audiovisuals, like television. Now I feel that we are very slow in relation to others because 12 years have passed. So, the challenge is to be able to adapt to these platforms and it is wonderful because we are learning from the new generations, from new modes of consumption that in the end make us understand that these new grammars that we see on TikTok and social networks are very old, they are from silent movies. , of the most classic cinema. It’s amazing to see the comedy again Charles Chaplin in modern times. You understand that everything has already been done. Probably, now we have to shorten it a little more, synthesize it and we are in the process so as not to end up like many.

-What is coming?

When we started, the goal was to revolutionize audiovisuals and we achieved it, but what we would like as Touché Films and Enchufe.tv is to be a Latin American Disneythe largest producers of content in Spanish in the region and to be able to offer various types of formats and genres, and that we can export the idiosyncrasies of our sister countries to Latin America.

#Jorge #Ulloa #Latin #American #Disney