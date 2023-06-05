The Ministry of Finance organized an interactive seminar on financial policies and the labor market, under the slogan “Enabling Economic Growth” in Dubai.

Representatives of the Department of Finance of the Government of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Department of Finance of the Government of the Emirate of Dubai, the Central Department of Finance of the Government of the Emirate of Sharjah, the Department of Finance of the Government of the Emirate of Ajman, the Department of Finance of the Government of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, the Department of Finance of the Government of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, and the Department of Finance of the Government of the Emirate of Fujairah participated in the symposium. With the aim of promoting constructive dialogue between policy makers and economists, to delve deeper into the mutual relations between fiscal policies and the labor market.

On this occasion, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, Younis Haji Al-Khoury, affirmed the Ministry’s commitment to promoting a comprehensive participatory environment that encourages policy makers, economists, business leaders, researchers and all concerned to contribute to building the future of financial policy and labor markets, by bringing together diverse viewpoints, with the aim of finding solutions. A process that leads to sustainable economic growth and contributes to improving the outputs of the labor market, which comes within the relentless pursuit of the Ministry of Finance to promote sustainable growth and support equal economic opportunities. He indicated that the Ministry is making great and proactive efforts to formulate effective financial policies that promote productive labor markets. Towards greater empowerment and building a better future for all.

Al-Khoury said: “The Ministry of Finance is keen to continue strengthening communication and coordination with all financial departments to provide the necessary support to reach a deeper and comprehensive understanding of the relationship between public finance policy and labor market outputs, in addition to the tools and skills necessary to analyze and design effective interventions in public finance policy to improve the performance of the labor market.” And in a way that contributes to achieving its strategic goals and enhancing the country’s competitiveness in the financial and economic fields.

The symposium included a rich program that included practice review sessions, interactive discussions, networking opportunities, case study analysis, and a number of practical sessions.

It highlighted key topics, including the role of financial policies in shaping the dynamics of the labor market, the goals of achieving financial sustainability while promoting employment, in addition to addressing income distribution through fiscal policies, market reforms and their impact on economic growth, in addition to employing technology and digitization to enhance labor market outputs.

The symposium provided an opportunity for the participants to contribute to in-depth discussions, as well as exchange ideas and gain different insights from specialists.