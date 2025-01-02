We have just started a new year and, as always in Spain, the month of January is fully immersed in winter. That is why the cold It is present in almost the entire country and there are many people who are interested in what weather will accompany their city or town in the coming days.

To do this, we can go to different meteorological organizations such as the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), where we can consult how the skies and thermometers will be. At the same time, there are also climatology enthusiasts who offer your own forecasts independently.

One of the best known in this sense is Jorge Rey, known as ‘boy meteorologist’ who became popular in our country for predicting the storm. Filomena in 2021one of the most notable snowfalls in recent years. The young man from Burgos has continued since then to give his weather forecast through the cabañuelas method, while relying on scientifically based sources to support his forecasts.

Thus, in recent days he published a new video in which he talks about time we can expect in this month of January, in which he mentioned the question of whether it could snow again in Valencia, where it is not very common to see this type of precipitation, encouraging you to keep an eye on his next videos to answer that question. In addition, he added what weather is generally coming in Spain.









«We are talking about a Three Kings Day passed by a change in trend due to the arrival of rains and also, at the same time, with the arrival of cold weather, cold weather that will not only come from the pole, first affecting northern areas, with even some drops in altitude, which we will talk about this, but also later with an anticyclone positioned over the United Kingdom, allowing the arrival of continental winds. But not just any continental wind, but cold continental winds, direct from Siberiawith intense cold and, furthermore, at the same time producing a Levante situation, that is, precipitation that may also reach areas of the Spanish Mediterranean,” commented the man from Burgos. He adds that this scenario can cause the arrival or possibility of snow in areas where it is not so common, perhaps, to see it or with such intensity.

Jorge Rey defends the cabañuelas method

The young man has also taken the opportunity to give value to his way of predicting the weather he expects in Spanish territory, something he has been doing for several years now: «I have to continue investigating, you already know that I use a method, the cabañuelas method, which well yes, many criticize it, but here we are and here you can see the forecasts What I’m doing and you can check for yourselves whether they work or not. But, since we are investigating it, we are investigating being able to do them in a more detailed way, of course, as reliable as possible.

«Attention because there is a change in trend due to the arrival of storms as the year begins, to bring us precipitation and, in addition, later cold continental air that, be careful! some models are already beginning to corroborate,” Jorge Rey ends up saying, while leaving more meteorological advances in the air for his next videos in 2025.