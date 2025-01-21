The inauguration of Donald Trump as president of the United States took place last Monday at the headquarters of the country’s Congress, known as the Capitol. There have been hundreds reactions about it and within the Spanish panorama, Jorge Ponce stands out in The Revolt.

The comedian took advantage of his section on the program to talk about the topic with David Broncano. “The most powerful country in the world right now is run by Forocoches” was his first statement on the matter, which the presenter seconded. “Now everything is possible in America,” he continued, to which the Jaén native pointed out: “I expect anything.”

After that, the man from Malaga wanted to share a reflection about it with the spectators. “To begin with, all political leaders, by themselves, by wanting to be one, They carry a tremendous ‘flipper’ on them. When someone runs for president, what they say to the nation is ‘hey, you, I’ll handle this: the roads, the economy, the tanks, the spaceships… FITUR, everything. Blame it on me, I’m the one,” he joked next.

“You have to be completely a psychopath. But everyone, Pedro Sánchez, Feijóo, Angela Merkel, Lula da Silva. They are all crazy“, considered Ponce, with whose comment he won applause from the public. “If they already come with that level of freakiness, imagine Trump, who has a skyscraper with his name. Trump Tower,” he added.

“You have one too, but at least you haven’t named it after yourself.“Ponce told Broncano in reference to what he had just said about the president of the United States. “I’m cutting myself,” the presenter responded.

“He has said dirty things about women, he has flirted with the coup d’état, he has said that Haitians take people’s dogs and eat them, he has been condemned for paying a prostitute to remain silent. On top of that, they shoot him and stop the bullet. with the ear. After all that, he goes and wins as president, if he no longer believes in Jesus Christ…“, Ponce added.

Finally, and under the expectation of those attending the program, the comedian pointed out about Trump: “He has to be crazy. They say he wants Greenland, I don’t think so. The strange thing is that he doesn’t say that he wants the entire Amazon to shit in peace.”