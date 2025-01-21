Professional road cycling has started the year with a significant novelty: the official implementation of the yellow card system. After a trial period in competitions such as the Vuelta and the Clásica de San Sebastián in 2024, the first sanction under these new regulations was not long in coming.

The Austrian Anna Badegruber (28 years old), sports director of the Norwegian team Uno-X, became the first to be sanctioned during the second stage of the Santos Tour Down Under women’s event in Australia and which ended with the victory of the Swiss Rüegg Noemi from the EF Education-Oatly team. Badegruber received a yellow card and a fine of around 211 euros (200 Swiss francs) for overtaking the peloton with the team car without maintaining the appropriate safety distance, after one of his riders was involved in a fall.

The implementation of yellow cards has raised questions in professional cycling about their fair and consistent application in all racing situations. “It will be super stressful,” Badegruber expressed his concern about the new measure. “Now, when moving with cars or providing supplies, we will probably always have in mind if we are doing everything correctly,” he told Cyclingnews.com.

The main new measures of the UCI

Yellow card system. Starting January 1, 2025, the accumulation of yellow cards will lead to suspensions.





Restriction on the use of headphones. It will be tested in selected races to evaluate its impact on safety.





Modification of the rule of three kilometers (either sprint zone). This zone will be allowed to extend up to a maximum of five kilometers in certain stages.



Simplification of the calculation of time differences. An extension of the three-second rule will be tested for all groups in stages with a sprint finish.



The measure – which is similar to that used in sports such as football – is added to the sanctions already in place in professional cycling. According to the International Cycling Union (UCI) website, the consequences of accumulating yellow cards are severe: two cards in the same stage or one-day race lead to a week of suspension; three in a 30-day period results in two weeks without competing; and six in a year imply a suspension of 30 days and are applied in events of the UCI World Tour, UCI Pro Series, Olympic Games, World Championships, Continental Championships and under 23 when applicable.





There were more sanctions in the women’s Santos, television cameras captured the EF Education-Oatly team mechanic hanging from the team car to provide assistance to a female cyclist. After reviewing the images, the corresponding sanctions were applied. The mechanic received a yellow card, while Daniel Foder, the sports director who drove the team car, was fined around 530 euros (500 Swiss francs).

The Swiss Noemi Ruegg (23 years old) celebrates on the podium her victory in the ‘Santos Tour Down Under’, this Sunday BRENTON EDWARDS / AFP

The measures not only affect cyclists, but also extend to sports directors, team car drivers, motorcyclists, journalists and mechanics, according to the UCI.

This breadth of application seeks to improve general safety in road cycling competitions and encourage greater compliance with the rules.