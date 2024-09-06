The fourth round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia in Imola got underway with the drivers’ briefing under the orders of race director Massimiliano Ghinassi. 32 will be at the start of a crucial stage for all the rankings, but in particular for the overall, where the absence of leader Larry Ten Voorde could reopen many new scenarios.

Thirty-two protagonists on the track and not 33 because the 911 GT3 Cup initially registered under the banner of Dinamic Motorsport for a driver to be announced will instead be the standard-bearer of Villorba Corse Horia-Traian Chirigut (who damaged his car in the test carried out in Cremona last Tuesday),

The unknown that “hovers” over the Santerno circuit and which is most talked about in the paddock is linked to the weather, which could give us a real two-faced round. In fact, on Saturday for race 1 the return of summer heat is expected. On Sunday, on the contrary, at the moment for the start of race 2 (midday) the start of rain is also considered possible, which should then characterize the rest of the day.

A possible wet race on Sunday, in addition to possible reshuffles and twists, could also lead many teams/drivers to opt for a new set of wildcard tyres on Saturday, with the race 1 grid becoming more competitive than ever.

This restart after the summer break is crucial, given the situation, and at the moment Ten Voorde’s closest pursuers, Keagan Masters and Marvin Klein, still have 7 and 8 Michelin “wildcards” available respectively.

In short, an eye on the track but also on the various weather sites, which however differ quite a bit from each other at the moment. A bit of all the teams and the many pilots looking for the exploit, including those who so far have not achieved what they hoped for, are in any case evaluating the opportunity.

Interesting for some of them is the situation of the “wild cards” left to be used, with Simone Iaquinta, Alberto Cerqui and the current leader of the Michelin Cup Francesco Fenici who still have all three sets of new ones available.

First, however, we will have to “deal with” this afternoon’s free practice sessions with all the various indications they will bring. A particularly crucial piece of information will be that related to the absolute performance, also because Saturday morning’s qualifying is expected to be perfect weather and “right” temperatures for a possible “storm”.

The declared goal for the pole is to get under the 1:43 wall. Not exactly a walk in the park at Imola…