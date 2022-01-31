For a long time there has been talk of whether Barranquilla lost the weight of being the venue for the qualifying matches to the World football, and now he has returned with the bad moment of the combination of Reinaldo Rueda.

Complaints that in the Roberto Melendez Stadium people do not support the group as before, that the heat sometimes plays against not only the rivals, but the Colombian players themselves, has sparked controversy again.

George Louis Pinto He is one of the most recognized Colombian technicians and has been in charge of the national team.

When questioned on the subject, the Santander strategist stated that the National Team should have more alternatives.

“I always said that Colombia had to have two venues, one Bogotá and the other Barranquilla, they say that Fifa did not accept, but I see changes like the one in Chile, they played in Santiago and then in Calama,” Pinto said on Caracol radio.

Statistics do not lie and show that Colombia has stopped winning key points in the capital of the Atlantic with a view to World Cup qualification.

“The moment today for the players coming from Europe this month is the peak of winter, the temperature is almost below zero. That affects reaching 32 degrees Celsius, at this time we can’t play there, “said Pinto.

