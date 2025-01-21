He is an artist, a poet, he loves to recite his own creations and he has a peculiar way of dressing that makes him not go unnoticed by anyone who sees him on the street. This young man, despite enjoying what he does a lot and having very clear ideas and a strong personality, is suffering a lot because he feels rejection from those he loves the most, from his “mom, the dad and Marta”, his sister. . That is why he has come to ‘Jorge’s Diary‘ (Telecinco) to see if, with Jorge Javier Vazquez as a mediator, he gets his mother to give him a chance…

Pillar It is that woman who gave birth to him, a person who, upon seeing that the person who had brought her to the program was her “child”, was shocked and stated that she “did not expect it at all.” She has confessed before Jorge Javier’s audience that it is true that “she looks like my son pushes me backbut I really try every day to accept it.” She said that neither she nor her husband have ever seen him perform, despite the fact that her son has asked them to do so on countless occasions.

When the time comes, this has entered the scene, after cry behind the scenes when he heard from his mother those words that he already knew: “I can’t accept my son.” When they met on the set, the emotion overflowed and they merged into a big hug. He has asked him to try to see that he is “the same child who played child as a child, whom you helped with homework in the afternoon, and even though I change my clothes a lot or do certain things, you see me on the Internet, that doesn’t happen.” changes what’s inside. “This outside doesn’t mean anything.”

She, Pilar, looked at him with tears in her eyes. In front, the one who was her little one, with purple nails, a hat with a brim, a white jacket, black pants and shirt, long hair… In her eyes, surely, a strange and peculiar styling But that does not mean that “what is inside is something else, because I am the same,” he has continued to insist.









He took the opportunity to make a confession to Pilarsomething his family didn’t know. And “I like boys and girls. There is no difference for me between one sex and another because people attract my attention and I would like you to accept me as I am, bisexualand I would like to be with you with this, with dad and Marta. The ball was now in the mother’s court, who was emphatic in responding: “I’m going to accept you. I’m going to do it for you… and with a pair of noses I’m going to do it!

After listening to it, Jorge Javier Vazquez He was moved, visibly empathizing with the situation, and thanked everyone because “without artists this would be a crappy world.”