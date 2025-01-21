Is recent history of the Real Betisprotagonist of two promotions to First along with his best ‘partner’, Ruben Castroalso from a qualification for the Europa Leagueauthor of 77 goals in 211 games with the elastic that shows off the shield of the thirteen bars between 2010 and 2016… In short, a voice more than authorized to analyze how he is seeing himself from the outside, already retired, like another Betic, the situation that the green and white first team is going through after a week fateful with three defeats in three games disputed and the evidence of being in a crisis of game and results from which it must emerge as soon as possible.

Jorge Molina was interviewed on Sunday night by the program ‘Goal by Goal’, of Andalusia Television and, as a scorer, in addition to recognizing that “He has had some games that are not good”attributed the problem to effectiveness in front of the opposing goal: “But if we stay with the positive partit has been said that He has competed and beaten great teams. And that has not been effective that I could have had for get better resultsThere have been games in which he has played very, very well, but his effectiveness has hampered him a little. If you stay with that positive part and effectiveness is improvedyou can accept that Betis can reach that European classification that everyone wants,” analyzed the former Alcoy striker.

And the team led by Manuel Pellegrini is having many problems scoring goals this season. has had games in which he has created clear chanceswithout going any further on Saturday against the Alavés For example the heads-up of Vitor Roque and Iscoand in previous meetings as well, which could have meaning other very different results.