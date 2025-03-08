Since he was fulminantly dismissed by Joan Laporta on May 24, 2024, after doubting the staff and financial situation of the club, Xavi Hernández had not spoken of Barça in public. The Terrassa coach has broken his silence in an interview for the magazine France Football, in which he defends his management at the head of the team, in a period of crisis in which he won a league, and opted for young people who are now marveling with Hansi Flick.

In an extensive interview in the French publication, Xavi takes a positive balance of its passage through the Blaugrana bench, between November 5, 2021 (replacing another myth such as Ronald Koeman) and May of 2024, a period in which Barça won a League and a Spanish Super Cup.

“Looking back, our balance – including my technical body – is very positive, because the club was in one of the worst situations in its history, even worse than in the early 2000s,” says Terrassa coach, who has not re -directed any team.

According to Xavi, the context did not help him: a situation of economic crisis, far from the Camp Nou, without Messi, without technical director or general director, and with very high expectations in his figure as myth of Barcelona.

“My first year and a half in Barça was very, very good. We end seconds before winning LaLiga in 2023, in addition to the Spanish Super Cup. Then the results were less good. The outputs of Jordi Cruyff and Mateu Alemany were hard blows, ”says Xavi, underlining some of the setbacks found.

“The expectations were very high based on my story. My deep attachment to Barça has sometimes played against me, perhaps sometimes I have been too sentimental, but this adventure has been a real learning. I recognize that I have made some management mistakes, ”admits the Egarense.

“Tactically, Busquets march forced us to rethink our game. I then opted for a field center with three attack players, which did not always pay off, ”revealed Terrassa coach.

“Beyond the titles, I am proud to have deposited my confidence in a new generation of players, Fermín López, Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsí, Alejandro Balde … These young people embody the future of the club,” he relevant the bet he made for the pearls of the quarry that now shine in the first team with Flick.

On his future, Xavi does not close any door, even training again in some Spanish league team. “I have nothing fixed, I am open to listen to offers. Why not train another league team? I look for an exciting project, I have the ambition to win trophies. ”