This weekend a well-known Antena 3 presenter suffered a terrible accident during his Christmas vacation and it was he himself who communicated it through his social networks. Jorge Fernandezpresenter of ‘The Wheel of Luck’, had a spectacular accident while skiing at the Baqueira Beret resort that forced him to interrupt his days off and this Monday ‘Espejo Público’ echoed it and communicated the consequences of it.

‘Espejo Público’ entered the final stretch of the program and Lorena García asked Gema López to give her the name of the famous presenter who had had a brutal accident in the snow “It hurt me,” the communicator pointed out to her partner after seeing the images in the trailer. “It (the fall) was very hard, he himself uploaded it to social networks,” noted the Antena 3 morning journalist who immediately gave way to the video of the accident. «Watch the complete sequence and we are going to say who it is and the consequences that he has had,” the co-presenter said before giving the name of Jorge Fernández.

“Look, what anguish!” Lorena García exclaimed again when she saw again the shocking accident of the famous presenter of ‘La roulette de la luck’. «It is about our companion Jorge Fernandezfrom here we send him a huge kiss, the result, a broken rib and a month and a half without being able to return to the slopes,” Gema López communicated, informing the audience of the consequences of the mishap from Antena 3’s colleague.









“He himself said that it was bad luck because he stumbled on one of the skis, he was standing still, he fell, but there was a branch that hit him in the rib,” Gema López said about how the accident had occurred. drop Jorge Fernandezto whom ‘Espejo Público’ sent a lot of encouragement. «Speed ​​recovery to our dearest Jorge Fernández» or «we send him all our support», were some of the messages that the members of the Antena 3 morning show left for the presenter of ‘La roulette de laluck’.