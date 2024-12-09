Iran has claimed that the Syrian president Bashar al-Assad did not ask him for help in the face of the rebels’ advance and has blamed his fall on syrian armywhich did not react to the speed of events. “They never asked us for help,” stated the Iranian Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchiin a televised interview late Sunday.

The head of Iranian diplomacy has stated that the role of Tehran was not “replacing the Army to solve internal problems”, in order to explain the lack of support for one of its main allies in the region. “Our presence in the country was to confront the Islamic State“, said.

Araqchí has ​​also noted that Iran was surprised by the speed of the rebel offensivedespite the fact that he did know the movements of the coalition led by the Islamist Levant Liberation Agency (HTS, in Arabic).

“What was surprising, however, was the inability of the Syrian Army and the unexpected speed of events,” said the minister, who clarified the lack of actions of the military of the Arab country.

He has also criticized Al Assad, now exiled in Moscow, for not to dialogue with the opposition in the countrysomething that he has assured, Tehran advised him. Regarding recent events, he has expressed concern that Israel tries “exploit the situation“.

“We are monitoring the situation to ensure that existing concerns do not become reality,” he said. Iran was one of Al Assad’s main allies, whom he supported in the civil war experienced in the country in recent yearss.

The anti-Israel alliance

Al Assad’s Syria was part of the so-called Resistance Axisthe informal anti-Israel alliance led by Tehran and also made up of the Palestinians of Hamasthe lebanese of Hezbollahthe Houthis of the Yemen and a myriad of militias in Iraq.

In fact, Iran has admitted that this alliance will be affected by the fall of the Syrian president, although it has maintained that it will not stop the fight against Israel. “It is natural that the resistance front is affected,” acknowledged the Iranian minister in said televised interview.

The Arab country was the only State that was part of that alliance, so it played a key role when establishing communications between Hezbollah and Iran. So much so that even the head of Iranian diplomacy has confirmed that Syria is one of the most important members of the Axis of Resistance because “it plays a significant role in the confrontation with Israel and support for the Palestinians.

Still, Araqchí has ​​maintained that the “resistance will not stop” without Syria: “Sometimes there may be some limitations, but the resistance will find its way forward“. In this sense, he has assured that the Lebanese group Hezbollah has “ammunition, equipment and facilities for the next one or two years.

The Tehran-led Axis of Resistance has already suffered severe blows since the beginning of Israel’s war in Gaza, such as the assassinations of the Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh or that of the head of Hezbollah Hasan Nasrallah.