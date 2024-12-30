The president of FC Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, met this Monday with the first team coach, Hansi Flick, to inform him of the options that the entity still manages to register the players Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor before January 1 .

As EFE has learned from sources in the Barça entity, Laporta, accompanied by the director responsible for youth football, Joan Soler, has gone to the Joan Gamper Sports City to update Flick on the movements the club is making to return. to the 1:1 rule, which LaLiga requires to maintain the balance between income and expenses in the clubs.

Thus, the president explained to the German coach that the transfer of the exploitation of part of the new VIP boxes at the Spotify Camp Nou has been closed for around 100 million. And if LaLiga gives the green light to said operation, that would allow Barça to operate at full capacity in the next transfer market.

On the other hand, Flick has also been informed of the hearing that was held this Monday in the Court of First Instance number 47 of the Catalan capital to request again the precautionary registration of Olmo and Víctor after the Commercial Court number 10 denied it. last Friday. The club expects a resolution for this afternoon.