One of the most striking sections of FIFA Ultimate Team has always been the inclusion of the legendary footballers of this sport. In this way, it was recently announced that Jorge Campos, the beloved goalkeeper of the Mexican national team, returns to this section of FIFA 22 with a special package.

Although Jorge Campos had already arrived in FUT in the past, the version that is now available is part of the FUT Heroes collection, and is known as “The Immortal”. This package is now available to all players and, those who are interested, have until December 31 to get:

-Typho of the “Brody”.

-Stadium theme.

-The iconic Jorge Campos sweater.

🙌 Creator of a unique style.

🔥 Able to play under all three suits or as a forward.

⚡ Designer of one of the most iconic uniforms in football. Jorge Campos is all that and much more, and now he is a Hero of #FUT.

Download your kit from December 22 to December 31. #PoweredByCampos. pic.twitter.com/d9DO9QCxmY – EA SPORTS FIFA LATAM (@EASPORTSFutbol) December 22, 2021

Without a doubt, a piece of the history of Mexican sports. Hopefully this is not the last time we see a collaboration of this type.. The football of our country has hosted several legends, and it would be great to see them represented in this, or the next FIFA.

On related issues, FIFA announces a new structure for its eSports division. Similarly, Essentials Gaming announces a new poster for FIFA 22.

Via: FIFA