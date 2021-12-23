London (Reuters)

MANCHESTER UNITED interim manager Ralph Rangnick on Thursday called on football officials in England to discuss the feasibility of having two cup competitions in the country – the FA Cup and the League Cup – in the midst of a crowded fixture schedule that all clubs are struggling to deal with.

Rangnick added that he is not against sticking with the tradition of playing in the period of celebrating Christmas and New Year and is looking forward to this experience for the first time in his coaching career, but he would like to discuss the feasibility of playing in the two cup competitions.

“England is the only league that plays two cup tournaments, in France they canceled the second tournament a year or two ago, we are the only country that plays two cup tournaments,” Rangnick told reporters.

He added: I know that the League Cup is still there for the third and fourth division teams and to improve the financial conditions of those clubs. But we play too many matches if you consider the busy schedule.

He continued: “The other issue that I think has changed in the past two weeks is the FA Cup where in case of a tie you should have a replay, the situation is changing now and I think it is a good idea, in other countries you play overtime and penalties and they don’t have replays.”

United are sixth in the Premier League with 27 points, but they have two matches in hand compared to the semi-finalists.