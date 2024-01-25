What happened? The new season of 'JB on ATV' He left more than one person surprised by the new trailers he made for the program. Among them are none other than Dayanita and 'Topito', who returned after being in the public eye for a year due to new contracts with América TV and rumors of infidelity. However, it was 'Topito' who would have snubbed his boss for arriving at the comedy format rehearsals with the competition's backpack. We tell you all the details in this note.

What did 'Topito' and Dayanita say when carrying the América TV backpack?

In a video uploaded to the social network TikTok by the reporter Percy Guzman, the comic actors met in a country house to record the sketches that make more than one laugh Saturday after Saturday. Given this, Jorge Benavides received notification from Dayanita that his partner had arrived with a peculiar backpack.

“No, it was a mix-up, I got the wrong backpack, what are we going to do then?” 'Topito' pointed out. At that moment, Dayanita entered the scene and assured that the members must be loyal to ATV. “Here we are ATV heart, that is not done,” said.

What did Jorge Benavides respond to 'Topito' and Dayanita?

For his part, Jorge Benavides 'He kicked out' Dayanita, since she was responsible for the notice. She claimed that she had not realized that the backpack was from the competing channel and trolled her co-workers.

“I also got really confused,” he told 'Topito'. “The worst thing of all is who told me about the backpack (referring to Dayanita). I didn't even realize that the logo was so small,” he continued. “JB on ATV forever”, Dayanita responded. “Now he says that,” Benavides replied, laughing.