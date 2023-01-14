“JB on ATVs” returns to the screens this Saturday, January 14, without Jorge Benavides and Carlos Vílchez. The members of one of the most remembered pairs of Peruvian comedy stopped working together and took different directions on television. The producer gave details of the departure of his colleague and friend. In statements to a medium, he broke his silence and revealed the true reason for this separation. As you remember, the comedian will be part of the new María Pía Copello program on América TV.

Why did Carlos Vílchez move away from Jorge Benavides?

Jorge Benavides explained the reason why Carlos Vílchez decided to resign from “JB en ATV” and return to América Televisión to drive alongside María Pía Copello in a new magazine.

Jorge Benavides and Carlos Álvarez worked together for several years on “JB en ATV”. Photo: diffusion

As he mentioned, he left for a job offer that seemed interesting to him. After having a private conversation, he understood that he preferred the other proposal.

“If Carlos has left, it has been because of a very important proposal from America, an economic proposal that interested him for his future. We talked and I understood it, ”he said.

Jorge Benavides wishes his friend the best

Benavides took the opportunity to wish his colleague the best of success. “Carlos, apart from being my co-worker, he is my friend. We have talked, not only as boss and employee, but as friends,” he commented.

“He tells me that he has many dreams ahead of him in his life, to acquire some assets, and he needs this job that they are offering him,” he added to Trome.

In the last program of “JB en ATV” in 2022, Carlos Vilchez he said goodbye to his colleagues and his audience. “Next year rest assured that it will go well for you, obviously. I say it with all my love, because I am going to retire, it is my last program, ”she said.