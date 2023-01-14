High-calorie or years-expired products were the foundation of Louisiana boy Taylor LeJeune’s success

Editorial board -Louisiana

Taylor LeJeune famous on TikTok as Waffler69 he died at the age of 33 in recent days, a few hours after the publication of his latest video on social media. The boy had more than 2 million followers who enjoyed seeing them swallow everything, from junk food to products that have expired for years. Baby food, venison, improbable sweets full of dyes but also long-expired foods like a can of ham from the 1960s.

According to told by Brother Claydorm on TikTok, waffler69 would die of cardiac arrest. The mother would have called Claydrom in a panic because Taylor was feeling ill and to ask him to accompany him to the hospital. In the end the emergency vehicles arrived but an hour after the boy was admitted he died “I don’t know what’s going to happen now but I thought I should warn everyone here on TikTok” wrote Claydrom. The boy also told how both his father and grandfather died of heart attacks quite youngboth before the age of 50. See also Fans explodes against TVC Deportes after Puebla vs. Toluca Women

Claydrom has opened a fundraiser on GoFundMe to ask Taylor’s fans to help her family arrange the funeral. As reported by Sky News within a short time waffler69’s family raised $11,000 testifying to the affection around this web phenomenon that made reviews of junk food. Taylor was in fact a food critic for the web of weird, extreme, full of fat and in some cases out of date food.

Of course right away on social media, his death has been linked to the excess consumption of junk or no longer edible foods, but perhaps it is a detail that we will never know. Of course, her unregulated diet to maintain her notoriety on the web and her merchandising line did not help her stay in good health. One user claims that the combination of genetic predisposition and the consumption of junk food was probably the cause of his death.

Even the No Vax made their voices heard, blaming the vaccine against Covid but users promptly underlined how constantly eat butter and old burgers they really represent a perfect lifestyle. Many remember how in his videos he was always sweaty, out of breath and with trembling hands. In the videos of him he can also be seen eating canned fruit from the 1960s with calcified and clearly inedible pieces. In short, seeking fame by eating junk or expired food is not good for your health. See also Alan Velasco took only 22 minutes to score his first MLS goal