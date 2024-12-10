The Aragonese president, the popular Jorge Azcón, yesterday received “not well, but wonderfully” the cover story of ABC this Monday, because he announces that the Constitutional Court (TC) is in the process of endorsing the decision of the Cortes of Aragon of repeal the Democratic Memory Law that his predecessor in office, the socialist Javier Lambán, had approved in 2018. -Everything indicates that the TC is going to agree with him. -There are a couple of very relevant ideas. The first is that it is the second time. It is worth remembering what happened with the opinion of Miguel Herrero and Rodríguez de Miñón in the Council of State. It is the second time that institutions that should be independent and seek balance within the democratic system are used politically for the benefit of the Government, instead of the rule of law. -In the Council of State, the initial presentation of a father of the Constitution that went in the same direction as the presentation that the progressive magistrate of the Constitutional Court María Luisa Segoviano has now prepared was rejected. -It is worth reviewing everything that happened in the Council of State: that it was the casting vote of its president and former vice president of the Government, Carmen Calvo, who overturned Herrero de Miñón’s presentation and that the subsequent opinion of a Minister of Justice of Felipe Gonzalez [Fernando Ledesma] was the one who gave the approval for the filing of the unconstitutionality appeal. Standard Related News Yes The TC admits the first appeal for autonomy against the amnesty Nati Villanueva The Plenary begins the processing of the Prosecutor’s challenge to Macías on the issue of unconstitutionality of the Supreme Court-The Council of State left Herrero de Miñón in a bad light, but now it turns out that he was right.-Of course, of course. That is one of the issues that I am also happy about. There is a conclusion that is the legal blow that the TC’s presentation represents. What I have read in ABC is that it leaves no stone unturned. The legal setback is anthological. He does not accept a single one of the arguments that the Government and the Ministry of Territorial Policy invented. It is devastating. -Are you afraid that there are options that, once stopped by Pumpido, the meaning of the presentation will be reversed? -I want to trust the magistrate. If you have had the courage to write that paper, the sensible thing is that, to maintain your prestige, you maintain your judgment. -Are you afraid that the sleep of the just will sleep? -It could be, but even if they try to delay it to try to clarify, I think it is very difficult for them to put it in a drawer so that we forget about this. “I trust the magistrate. If you have had the courage to write that paper, the sensible thing is that you maintain your criteria.” -If the endorsement of the repeal of the Aragonese law on Democratic Memory goes ahead, will you implement a law of concord? -It is better that we wait to the resolution of the Constitutional Court. The objective now, and knowing that he is going to prove us right, is to wait to continue talking about harmony. It is important that the idea continues, that there is a harmony that unites, instead of the division that the laws of memory encourage. It is much more interesting, but we have to wait.nomecites_0712-The essential argument is that a parliament can repeal what that parliament has legislated.-Basic. That is a basic reflection: in the end this is defending the Cortes of Aragon, which can make their own decisions without the Government of Spain going over them. What is seen here is that the PSOE wants its ideological laws to be non-derogable, to remain perpetually in the legislation of our country. But the democratic majority must be able to express itself. It is very serious that the PSOE wants to decide which laws are part of the constitutional block, bypassing an autonomous parliament like that of Aragon.

#Jorge #Azcón #PSOE #intends #ideological #laws #nonderogable