The president of the Independent Confederation of Entrepreneurs and Autonomous (CIEM) José Luis Iniesta, has joined the New Executive of the Spanish Confederation of Hotels and Tourist Housing (Cehat), resulting from the elections that have been held this Wednesday in Madrid, with a single candidacy led by Jorge Marichal, which will continue as president.

Iniesta assumes a vocal, with which Extremadura will have a presence and voice again in the CEHAT Executive Committee, the employer groups nationally groups tourist accommodations and includes hotels, tourist apartments, campsites, resorts and spas, among other modalities.

The Confederation has expressed the “enormous satisfaction of this designation, which will allow us Give voice and defend the decision -making bodies national level The needs of a key sector in the development of tourism in Extremadura and the economy of the region “.

The Spanish Confederation of Hotels and Tourist Accommodations (CEHAT) is the employer that groups and represents the national accommodation sector, and integrates 51 national, provincial, regional, local and sectoral associations. Integrates more than 16,000 establishments.

The appointment of José Luis Iniesta in Cehat reinforces the position of CIEM nationwide to exercise the representation of the companies and freelancers of Extremadura and Cetex, where he is treasurer, as an Extremaduran of Tourism.

A week ago, the Vice President of CIEM, Candelaria Carrera, also assumed one of the vice presidencies of the new ATA executive at the national level, which Lorenzo Amor will continue to preside over.