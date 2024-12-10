Champions League
The Catalans’ great game goes unrewarded after a goal by Salah from a penalty (0-1), which leaves them on the verge of elimination
The Champions League is a cruel competition, which waits for no one and forces you to lose hundreds of times before being able to taste any joy, a reality that the player had to live. Girona before him Liverpool. The English arrived as leaders at Montilivi and…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Girona #humanizes #Liverpool #falls #cruelly
Leave a Reply