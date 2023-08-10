Thursday, August 10, 2023, 5:06 p.m.



| Updated 5:46 p.m.

The popular Jorge Azcón has been sworn in as president of Aragon with the support of Vox and the Aragonese Regionalist Party. The popular candidate has received the votes of his party (28 seats), those of Vox (7) and that of the regionalists.

Azcón achieved the confidence of the chamber in a tense second inauguration session with numerous recriminations from the left-wing parties.

The two right-wing formations signed a government agreement last Friday after two months of negotiations. In the distribution of portfolios, those of Abascal will hold a vice presidency, that of Territorial Development, Depopulation and Justice and the Agriculture portfolio.