After twelve consecutive months of falls, the inflation rate in the United States rose two tenths in July and stood at 3.2%, at a time marked by the close monitoring of prices by the Federal Reservewhich in its last meeting raised interest rates again.

In monthly terms, consumer prices rose two tenths compared to the month of June, The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) said Thursday.

The rise of two tenths in year-on-year terms is known after the indicator stood at 3% in June, its lowest level since before the pandemic.

The annual rate of core inflation, which measures the rise in prices without counting energy or food and is one of the indicators that the Fed pays most attention to when making its decisions, fell slightly, one tenth, and stood in July at 4.7%.

Precisely, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, looks at this data to emphasize that the underlying is at its lowest level since September 2021 and to highlight that the general inflation rate has fallen by two-thirds since last summer..

“The data released today shows that our economy remains strong,” Biden said in a statement, also noting that unemployment remains low and average worker wages are higher than before the pandemic.

Fed Chairman Jrome Powell speaks after the Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

Until July, US inflation fell for 12 consecutive months since it broke its 40-year record in June 2022 by standing at 9.1%, as a result of the interruption of the supply chain due to Russia’s war against Ukraine and the last throes of the pandemic.

To try to control prices, the Federal Reserve began in March of last year to raise interest rates, which today stand at a range of 5.25% and 5.5%, their highest level since 2001.

In the last announcement made two weeks ago, the president of the Fed, Jerome Powell, considered that it will still “take time” to see the effects of the central bank’s monetary policy, “especially on inflation”, that it will still take months to return to the desired 2 %.



In this context, the BLS pointed out that energy prices have fallen 12.5% ​​in one year, while food rose 4.9% in that time.

The increase in the prices of housing -which rose four tenths in July and accumulated a year-on-year increase of 7.7%- was the one that contributed the most to the monthly increase in all prices and represented more than 90% of said increase.

In monthly terms, food prices rose 0.2% in July, and energy prices 0.1%, and core inflation rose two tenths.

EFE