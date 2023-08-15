Unknown persons murdered in a nightclub in Cali, the main city in southwestern Colombia, a Andres Carabali, footballer’s brother Jorelyn Carabali, who has just participated with the coffee selection in the Australia and New Zealand Women’s World CupThe authorities reported this Monday.

The crime, according to preliminary information, occurred when the man was in a nightclub in that city, capital of the department of Cauca’s Valley.

the antecedent

“At 1:00 in the morning, the homicide of a person occurred inside a night establishment, where, according to what it has been possible to determine with the guards (…) it is that a subject entered who shot at a person who was was there chatting with his girlfriend,” Cali Police Commander Colonel William Quintero told reporters.

It is not the first tragedy in the footballer’s family. On July 16, 2017, another of her brothers died, Juan Francisco Martinez Arce.

He was 15 years old and died in Cali on a soccer field. “I will miss you forever, little brother. 07/16/2017, 10:17 pm, Juan Francisco Martínez Arce,” Jorelyn said on that occasion.

And he added: “I still do not understand that you are no longer here, little brother. I just get used to the idea that you are traveling and one day I will see you again.”

What was known

In an interview on Fémina Fútbol in 2021, Jorelyn Carabalí spoke of that sadness. He was part of orsomarso and he hired her Huila.

“When the League ended we went back to school to continue working. A few months later, my brother passed away and a few days later they called me from the school”, recalled the defender in that interview.

