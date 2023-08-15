ZTwo women and three men have been arrested in Britain, apparently on suspicion of spying for Russia. The five suspects had already been arrested in early February for alleged violations of a British law protecting state secrets and national security, the London Metropolitan Police told the AFP news agency on Tuesday.

According to the British broadcaster BBC, the five are suspected of having spied for Russia. According to the police, the investigation is still ongoing. The five suspects, aged between 29 and 45, are due to appear before the court again in September.

According to the police, among the suspects are three Bulgarian nationals who were also arrested for possession of false identity documents. The other two were released on probation.

The BBC had previously reported the arrest of three suspected Russian spies. The two men and one woman have been in custody since February, the public broadcaster reported on Tuesday. They are said to have worked for Russian secret services. They are accused of having possessed identification documents with “unfair intentions”. Accordingly, the trio has led passports, identity cards and other documents from several countries, including Great Britain, Italy and France.

The suspects have lived and worked in the UK for many years – one man and the woman in north-west London and the other man, who has business connections in Russia, in Great Yarmouth on England’s east coast. The trial of the suspected spies is scheduled to begin in January 2024, the BBC reported.