Are you going to give plants as a gift? Five types and accessories that are a success according to a gardening expert

Do you want to surprise someone with a gift that literally inspires life? Cartoon socks are great, but giving plants and gardening accessories is always a good idea for lovers of the green world. But be careful, it’s not about choosing the one with the most flowers or there are on the display at the supermarket checkout. Before getting them, there are things you should keep in mind so that your gift doesn’t end up being one of those forgotten in the drawer (or a dead plant).

I tell you which are the best plants to give as gifts, why they are successful and how to care for them. In addition, we review the accessories most in demand by plant lovers, from tools to decorative objects, and I give you some tips so that your gift does not end up being forgotten.

The best plants to give as gifts (and mistakes to avoid)

Whether due to their adaptability to different corners of the house, their ease of care or because they are simply the most striking, these are some of the most popular plants of 2024 that are perfect for gifts:

Monstera Delicious (Adam’s Rib)

It is the queen of indoor plants and the one that does not fail in any composition worthy of a plant lover. Its large die-cut leaves provide an exotic touch both inside the house and in patios that have some shade and absence of frost. It would be the perfect plant if it weren’t for one thing: it needs to be guided to grow with quality.

A typical mistake is to put it in a small pot, without anything that will hold it in the future and see how it becomes disorganized as it grows. A good tip for that person who is given the monstera is that, when transplanting it to a new pot, give it a good tutor so that it can take hold of it. Think that, in nature, this plant climbs the trunks of trees and lives attached to them. Here we tell you all about their care.





Dracaena or Sansevieria (Mother-in-law’s tongue)

It is the perfect gift for those initiated into the world of plants: it is resistant and almost immortal. Because? Well, it turns out that it works well in dark areas and also next to very bright windows.

Of course, as a good plant novice, a typical mistake would be to water it every 2-3 days or, what is even worse, place it in a pot without drainage. Its worst enemy is waterlogged soil, so next to your plant ready to give as a gift, put a note that says “water me very little” (only when the substrate is completely dry).

Its minimalist style, small size and low maintenance make it perfect for anyone, even the least experienced. They are the perfect gift for collectors (there are more than 10,000 species in the world) and require very little attention.

The basic care that you should include in your gift note are: water it little, use a substrate that drains very well (you can buy one already prepared for cacti and succulents) and very good lighting (or sun). Don’t put them in the dark as they will end up looking misshapen and sad.





orchids (Phalaenopsis)

If you are looking to give an elegant touch, give orchids, ideal for special occasions. These epiphytic plants are capable of transforming any boring corner with their delicate and long-lasting flowers.

There are many species and colors, but they all have something in common: they need good lighting to bloom. A common mistake for those initiated into the world of orchids is placing it in a dark place like a bathroom. You will see that it will never have flowers again, it needs light stimuli to show them each year. Another mistake is leaving water accumulated on its base or plate. Although it needs hydration, its roots rot easily (they turn gray and soft). It would be best to remove that plate once you make sure it has been soaked well.





Have you seen those glass containers full of little plants placed as if they were a mini-jungle? It is a trending practice that is a great joy to receive as a gift. If there is something better than receiving a plant as a gift, it is receiving several.

What the lucky person should keep in mind is that these plants need a very specific environment, especially high humidity.

To water this mini plant world, spray the substrate a little and that’s it. If you water in the traditional way you will only water the terrarium and the plants will die before they grow. When they do, you should gradually prune the plants so that they compete with each other. You will see that it is a most entertaining gift.





Perfect gardening accessories to give as a gift:

To complete the perfect gift, you can accompany one of these five plants with this gardening accessory:

Quality pruning shears:

Nothing like good pruning shears to keep plants healthy and well cared for. Look for ergonomic models with stainless steel blades for greater durability.

kit of hand tools:

A set basic with shovel, mini rake and transplanter is essential for any plant lover. Ideal for work in pots or small gardens.

Hygrometer or humidity meter:

This gadget It is perfect to avoid watering errors, especially at the beginning. Its indicator helps you know when it is the exact time to water and is very useful to see what needs each plant has.





Plant humidifier:

Some plants, such as tropical plants, need humid environments. A small humidifier will help keep them as if they were in their natural habitat. In the drier months you can program it to connect from time to time.

Organic fertilizers:

A good gift is a liquid or granular fertilizer. It should not be missing in the kit basic gardening guide for every plant lover. There are a lot of options on the market, so if you opt for something organic you will achieve a more sustainable gift.

Plant stands or shelves:

Nothing enhances a plant collection like a pretty stand. There are wood, metal or even minimalist design options that adapt to any decoration style.