The decision has already been made for Kylian Mbappé, the player will leave Paris Saint Germain after playing the last few seasons at the club in the French capital and will most likely become part of the Real Madrid squad. Now the other big doubt arises. What number would the French striker wear for the white club?
Although there is nothing official yet, rumors about the number that Mbappé would wear at Real Madrid have exploded. Those most in line with his position are 7he 9 and the 10although there could be more possibilities.
Mbappé wears the number 7 with PSG on his back, a number loaded with a lot of symbolism in Real Madrid due to the legends who previously wore it. However, the number 7 is worn by Vinicius, and it does not look like the Brazilian is going to leave this number, which he inherited after Hazard's departure in June 2023. Therefore, it could be said that the number 7 is ruled out.
Currently this number is without an owner since the departure of Benzema, although it is not one of Mbappé's favorite numbers, he only used it once and it was in his last season at Monaco before making the move to PSG.
According to reports from the newspaper ACEinitially Madrid's number 9 would be reserved for Endrick, who has to arrive from Brazil, and already wears that number at Palmeiras. However, it remains to be seen if the Brazilian joins the first team directly or begins his adventure as a Real Madrid player in Castilla, as Vinicius or Rodrygo did.
One of the French player's favorite numbers is number 10, however, for Mbappé to use this number on his shirt we would have to see what will happen in the future with the current owner of this number, Luka Modric. The Croatian may be currently living his last season at Real Madrid and in that case Mbappé would take over from Modric. But as we say, everything depends on what happens with Luka Modric.
Other numbers that the French star has previously worn have used numbers such as 11, 13, 25, 33, 39 and 29 in Monaco, with the latter being the one with which he rose to stardom. Later, already at PSG, he started to use the 14 and 17, before finally staying with 7 that he wears today.
There are only two free numbers left in this Real Madrid team, number 9, in which we have previously commented on the possibilities that exist for Mbappé to wear this number, and another number that is free and could be used in the event that Nobody gives up their number to Mbappé, it's number 16.
