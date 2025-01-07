One of the great phenomena of the film season has been served by The substancesecond film Coralie Fargeat (Revenge). He started stomping on the Cannes Film Festivaland once it was released globally, it has not only been embraced by critics: it has also been a resounding popular success, capable of propelling the film into the corresponding awards race. Without going any further, The substance has played a primary role in the recent latest installment of the Golden Globes.

The substance arrived with five nominations, highlighting the candidacy for Best comedy-musical film, Best actress in comedy-musical for Demi Moore and Best supporting actress for Margaret Qualley. Thanks to winning Moore’s award, and to the speech the actress gave when she won the award, The substance the prominence of the night was assured. But before the gala he had already claimed it, thanks to some statements given by Fargeat (nominated for Best address and then losing it at the hands of Brady Corbet by The Brutalist) for IndieWire.

The most significant of The substance, And despite how disconcerting its aspiration for the Golden Globe for best comedy-musical is, it is a horror film. A genre that, with exceptions such as The exorcist either black swandoes not usually have luck in the prizes. And the French director wanted to speak precisely about this mistreatment: “I don’t see horror films as different from other films. They are very political”, he assured.

“They are a great way to tell many things in a way rude and indelicate. To me, they should compete at the same level as everything else. “I learned to accept who I was as a filmmaker, not by loving writing dialogues, for example, but by expressing myself in a visual and very visceral way,” continues the director of The substance. “And that’s when you accept who you are, and then the magic can happen. The best thing I wish for the Academy is that that barrier does not exist, that each film is considered cinema, which I believe it is.”

We will see if the Academy maintains this barrier, although it is most likely that we will soon know that The substance aspires to Oscar for Best Film.

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movie and series news? Sign up for our newsletter.