The Kingdom’s bill for oil and its derivatives amounted to about 761.3 million dinars at the end of the first quarter of 2022.

Jordan imports more than 95 percent of its energy needs.

Jordan is steadily on the right track in order to maintain the overall economy, according to what the International Monetary Fund recently stated, which said two weeks ago that it had reached an expert-level agreement with the Kingdom under the Extended Facility Program, which would bring the total allocations since the start of the program in 2020 to about 1.75 billion. dollar.

The Fund stated that Jordan needs to accelerate the pace of structural economic reforms to push growth beyond the two to three percent that it recorded on average over the past years so that the country can provide more job opportunities to reduce the high rates of unemployment.

“Despite the difficult global and regional conditions, Jordan has succeeded in maintaining macroeconomic stability,” Ron Van Rooden, an official at the International Monetary Fund, said in his remarks this month.

He added that there is also a need to accelerate reforms and boost growth to help create jobs to reduce the unemployment rate, which currently stands at around 22.9 percent.