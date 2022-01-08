Covid in France, 303,669 new cases and 143 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours according to data from Santé France. The average of daily cases in the last week exceeds 230 thousand infections.

There have been 1,485 new admissions in hospitals, bringing the current number of covid patients to 21,721. Yesterday the total was 21,605 and seven days ago 18,811. In intensive care, there are 3,821 Covid patients, yesterday they were 3,815 and a week ago 3,650.