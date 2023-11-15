The official spokesman for the Jordanian army stated, “Seven staff members from the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza were wounded at the entrance to the hospital’s emergency department, while trying to treat Palestinian citizens who were injured during an Israeli bombing and were transferred there.”

The source said: “The crew members’ injuries range from minor to stable, and their colleagues are providing the necessary care for them and a number of Palestinian brothers.”

He added, “The armed forces have begun an official investigation to find out the details of what happened, and affirm Israel’s responsibility to provide the necessary protection for the hospital and its staff.”

The official spokesman confirmed that the hospital will continue to perform its duty towards the Palestinians, in implementation of the directives of King Abdullah II.