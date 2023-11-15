













Chainsaw Man 148: Yoru, the demon of war, reveals an ability that will make you tremble









Although A second season has not yet been announced. Chainsaw Man, Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga continues to be published without delays and remains one of the most read installments. The last chapter revealed a hostile environment in the middle of Tokyo; Yes, things are getting more and more interesting for Denji and company.

The four horsemen of the Apocalypse will soon meet and the world will find itself in danger beyond comparison.. Chapter 147 Chainsaw Man It showed us the paranoia and fear that everyone feels again for the chainsaw demon, remember that this will make Denji gain more power and thus have a chance to face the riders.

However, let us remember that Yoru seeks to end Chainsaw Man; and in the previous chapter we saw how they attacked Asa who, In the new episode he transforms into the demon of war so that it can take care of the situation.

After that Yoru realizes how much his power has grown because now, without touching one of his possessions, he turns them into weapons. That’s how it is, his apartment number 606 becomes a powerful sword and Yoru will not hesitate to use it.

Towards the end of the chapter we could see a new enemy emerging from the darkness. Yoru could face him; while, on the other hand, Chainsaw Man He flees from a horde of people who seek to kill him.

Where can I watch Chainsaw Man?

The splendid fall anime, which premiered in 2022, is in the Crunchyroll catalog. The twelve chapters that made up the first season are available on the platform, even with dubbing.

Let us remember that each episode had a unique ending sequence, accompanied by a particular musical theme. The dark fantasy shonen had special care. Currently the adaptation of a second season and a movie are reduced to rumors. However, the manga continues.

