Lagos (agencies)

Yesterday, political and civil society leaders called for restraint, the day after the announcement of the killing of 16 soldiers in Delta State, where they were deployed on a reconciliation mission between two groups of residents. Fearing an escalation in violence, Delta State Senator Eddie Davignoni called in a statement for “calm between the warring factions.” “I would like to call on the Nigerian Army not to allow emotions to cloud its professional judgement, and not to reduce its operations while respecting its obligations towards civilians in Okwama,” Davinone said. He added, “I would also like to call on the residents of Okwama to avoid any acts of violence that could exacerbate this crisis, which could have been avoided if both parties had allowed reason to prevail.” The Nigerian army announced yesterday that 16 soldiers were killed on March 14 while they were deployed as part of a reconciliation mission between residents of two neighboring villages.

The army said in its statement, “The Chief of Defense Staff, General Christopher Guaben Musa, ordered the launch of an immediate investigation and the arrest of those involved in this heinous crime.” He added, “Arrests have been made and measures are being taken to uncover the motive for the attack.”