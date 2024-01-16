Did you recognize the X-Trail in it? We also had to look twice, but this terrible snowman really started life as an electric X-Trail. Officially called Nissan X-Trail Mountain Rescue, it is there to bring fallen skiers and snowboarders to safety. You can spot it in the Italian winter sports town of Cervinia.

For as much grip as possible on the most impassable paths, the electric Nissan X-Trail was fitted with tracks. As a result, the SUV grew 23 centimeters in height and much wider wheel arches were added. And that's just the beginning of all the adjustments. There is a tow bar on the front and back and a winch on the nose.

Even more adjustments to the Nissan X-Trail with tracks

There are also running boards that should make getting in and out easier. A rack is attached to the roof where skis, snow shovels and a stretcher can be stored. There are also sirens, flashing lights, searchlights and additional lighting in the grille. This way you can see and hear the X-Trail coming when you are lying in the snow somewhere in pain.

The adjustments continue on the inside. In the front, the passenger seat has been removed to make room for a set of walkie-talkies. You can control the winch, sirens and additional lighting with buttons on the center console. The seat behind the drivers has been turned half a turn and space has been made for a brand card on wheels. In the trunk you will now find cupboards full of first aid materials.

Hopefully the X-Trail will be stationary for the entire season

Nissan wants fewer winter sports enthusiasts to be injured while practicing their hobby. That is why digital signs are being hung at five winter sports locations where slopes meet. 'Skiers are asked to slow down here for a moment. Because no matter how good a rescue car is, it is ultimately best if it does not have to take action.' Make sure you pay close attention when you read the message while skiing.