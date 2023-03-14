Awadallah’s lawyer, a Jordanian-American, said he was suffering from low blood pressure and sugar levels when he was admitted to the hospital on Saturday.

He indicated that he was given glucose intravenously, but refused further intervention once his vitals were stabilized. He then returned to prison and is still on hunger strike.

“My client’s life is in danger as his health deteriorates on a daily basis,” said Michael J. Sullivan, Bassem Awadallah’s attorney. He noted that Awadallah’s family had urged the US government to “take immediate action” to secure his release.

A Jordanian security official described the hunger strike allegations as “inaccurate,” saying that Awadallah regularly drinks liquids.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity according to security requirements, said: “He was taken to the hospital on the recommendation of the medical team and was later discharged after receiving the necessary treatment. He is in good shape now.”

The official explained that Jordanian officials are not obligated to inform the US Embassy of his condition because Awadallah is Jordanian “first and foremost.” However, he said that Awadallah has the right to meet the US consular representative, who visited him today, Monday.

There was no immediate comment from the US embassy in Jordan.

It is noteworthy that Awadallah is serving a 15-year prison sentence, for his conviction in what is known as the “sedition” case, in which the Jordanian government accused him of plotting with external parties, and Prince Hamzah, the half-brother of King Abdullah II, with the aim of destabilizing the security and stability of the kingdom.