Today, Monday, King Abdullah II of Jordan received Egyptian Prime Minister Dr. Mustafa Madbouly, who heads his country’s delegation to participate in the meetings of the joint Jordanian-Egyptian Higher Committee.

The meeting, which was held at Jordan House in the presence of Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, and Prime Minister Dr. Bishr Al-Khasawneh, dealt with the strong relations between the two countries and the two brotherly peoples, and ways to expand cooperation in all fields, according to the Jordan News Agency (Petra).

The latest regional and international developments were also reviewed, as the importance of continuing coordination and consultation on issues of common concern was emphasized, in a way that achieves the interests of the two countries and serves Arab issues, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause.

Earlier today, Monday, the work of the joint Jordanian-Egyptian Higher Committee, headed by the prime ministers of the two countries, began in the Jordanian capital, Amman.

The committee is discussing a number of issues aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation between the two countries in various fields, especially economic ones, maximizing the use of available opportunities and increasing coordination on issues of common interest.

Madbouly had arrived in Amman, yesterday evening, Sunday, at the head of a ministerial delegation to participate in the meetings of the 31st session of the joint Jordanian-Egyptian Higher Committee.