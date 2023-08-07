A fan token holder of the Rossoneri club took part in an episode of a program on the club’s official channel in the company of the coach of the women’s first team
The goal certainly wasn’t “punching the camera”, but simply enjoying a new and probably unrepeatable experience from an exclusive location. Breno Neto, a Flamengo fan, thanks to the fan tokens, was invited to a television program on the club’s official broadcaster and was able to participate in an episode in person. First the emotion, then the souvenir photo with all the components of the episode in question, not without some quiet chat with the other guests.
special guests
Of all, however, the greatest surprise for Breno was the presence of the coach of the first women’s team of Flamengo, Mauricio Salgado, who like him spoke at FlaPress – the program – together with the presenters and well-known faces of club television. All thanks to an initiative of the fan token platform, which in collaboration with the Brazilian company from Rio de Janeiro thought of this experience as a gift for a member of the community.
