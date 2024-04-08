In recent years, a controversy has arisen in the world of Disney, specifically with the division of Marvelsince the actor Jonathan Majors has been expelled from his role as Kang the Conquerora character who would be the main antagonist of this stage of the MCU. However, due to the accusations of violence that have been made by his ex-girlfriend, the doors have been closed on his acting career, and not only has the matter stayed there, because things are logically escalating. legally.

According to what media such as The Hollywood Reporter, The actor has already received his sentence from the judges and members of the council of his case, stating that Majors must complete a program awareness on domestic violence with a duration of 52 weeks. Added to this is that you will have to give constant reports to the authorities about your learning, this to keep track of what is being analyzed, and the issue of mental health must also be handled to complement it.

For its part, a permanent protection law has been established for Grace Jabbari (ex-girlfriend), so Majors He has a restrictive order against him not to approach her in any way. This conclusion has been reached of not entering prison due to a certain reason in particular, since he does not have previous arrests by the authorities, although if there is no progress and he gets into trouble during the 52 weeks, they will have to put him in. to prison for approximately one year.

Here is the comment of the affected person regarding the judge's decision:

He will do it again. He will hurt another woman. This is a man who believes he is above the law. I will not rest until it is no longer a danger. He refuses to acknowledge blame and take responsibility. He remains a danger to everyone around him. I have seen her anger and he has no control over it.

Something that should be kept in mind is the fact that due to this problem, Marvel Studios He doesn't really know what turn to give to the next movie. Avengersgiven that it was the stage to give space to Jonathan Majors cin the role of Kang, but after the incident they changed the name of the movie. That means they will have to start with a new plan, this to avoid delays in the release schedule.

Via: Hollywood Reporter

Editor's note: Now it's going to be difficult to get him any worthwhile work, the worst thing is that he was a rising star, but now he has to accept the consequences, and in the world of acting he punishes himself more in terms of finding roles in the industry.