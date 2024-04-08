Six months of measurements of pollution levels, taken at the points where the triathlon and open waters of Paris 2024 will take place, have shown that the river waters continue to be contaminated, and the sanitation to which they have been subjected does not guarantee that Testing is done safely for athletes.

The revelation made by the French NGO Surfrider represents a new setback for the organization, when there are just over three months left for an opening ceremony that will have 180 boats circulating on the waters of the river that crosses the French capital.

It comes at a time when the intense rains that have surprised Paris have even forced the clock that counts down to the Olympic Games to be relocated. Precipitation is bad news because it is precisely the increase in flow that is the main obstacle to keeping pollution at acceptable levels.

In an open letter, Surfrider warns that tests carried out by the environmental analysis group Analy-Co and by l'Eau de Paris, the same laboratory that assists the City of Light City Hall, show high concentrations of Escherichia Coli and enterococci, very higher than what is considered safe.

File image showing the Silure waste collection boat in action on the River Seine. Paris, January 25, 2024 © EFE / Christophe Petit Tesson

The news comes just weeks after President Emmanuel Macron promised to swim in the waters of the Seine as a demonstration of his confidence in sanitation efforts.

Rigorous methodology

The Surfrider foundation points out that the samples were taken in different conditions, from rain to sun, and even during the flood period, between the end of September 2023 and the end of March 2024.

There were 14 tests carried out on samples of the flow under the Alexander III and Alma bridges, where the triathlon and open water tests, now called the swimming marathon, will be held.

According to World Aquatics, the body that governs aquatic sports, and the International Triathlon Union (ITU), waters are considered safe for competitors if bacteria do not exceed 1,000 colony-forming units (cfu) per 100 milliliters in the case of E. coli, and 400 cfu/100 ml in the case of enterococci.

The measurements showed peaks and averages well above these limits: 2,000 cfu/100 ml of E. coli and 500 of enterococci on average, and ceilings of 7,259 and 1,190, respectively, in the controls with the worst results.

Already before Surfrider's warning, the Paría City Council had shared 14 updates with the AFP agency, none of which showed healthy parameters.

These levels They represent a risk not only for competitors, who could suffer from gastroenteritis, conjunctivitis, otitis or dermatitis. due to contact with contaminated water, but also for the residents of the surrounding areas, according to the NGO, which requests access to measurements before and during the tests.

The organization of the Olympic Games. stay confident

The French authorities have invested some 1.5 billion euros in the sanitation work of the Seine and in the construction of a complex stormwater disposal plant, designed to divert the additional flow resulting from the rains before it affects the body of water in the Seine. Sign.

Paris' sewage systems are often clogged during the rainy season, resulting in the discharge of untreated water into the Seine. The city hopes the new plant will avert that risk.

Despite Surfrider's warning, Paris 2024 still does not reveal an alternative in case, when the time comes for the competitions (July 30 and 31, and August 5 for the triathlon, and August 8 and 9 for the waters open), pollution levels continue to be unacceptable.

With AFP and Reuters