Jon Rahm and Alexia Putellas received the National Sports Awards corresponding to 2021 on Tuesday at the El Pardo Palace from the hands of the kings. The Basque golfer was recognized as the best male athlete two years ago, when he was awarded the first of his two big ones, the US Open, and became number one in the world, while the Catalan soccer player, the most outstanding in the women’s category, was awarded the award for winning the Champions League, as well as the League and Cup with Barça , and the Ballon d’Or and The Best of FIFA.

Nine days after winning the Augusta Masters, the second Grand Slam of his career, Rahm was not present at the El Pardo Royal Palace, so the King Felipe award was given by the monarchs to his mother, Ángela Rodríguez. In the case of Alexia Putellas, the Catalan soccer player who is still on leave recovering from an injury did attend the ceremony to receive the Queen Letizia Award. However, on such an important day for Alexia Putellas, Barça, represented in El Pardo by its president, Joan Laporta, prohibited their player from making any statements after receiving her award.

The King Juan Carlos award for the best revelation athlete of 2021 was awarded to the climber from Extremadura Alberto Ginés, Olympic champion at the Tokyo Games, and the Princess Leonor award for the best athlete under 18 years of age to the Madrid taekwondo athlete Adriana Cerezo, silver medalist in the Japanese capital.

The Venezuelan athlete Yulimar Rojas, gold medalist in the Tokyo Games and world record in triple jump, was honored with the Ibero-American Community Trophy that rewards the most outstanding Ibero-American athlete or entity of the year.

The prize for the best team or selection of the year (Baron de Güell Cup) went to the mixed Olympic shooting team made up of Fátima Gálvez and Alberto Fernández, also champions at the Tokyo Games, in the pit event, in addition to winning other medals in different world and European championships.

The Navarro Sports Institute (Reina Sofía Award), “for its projects in favor of fair play and the eradication of any type of violence in sport”; the National Hospital for Paraplegics of Toledo (Infanta Sofía Award), “for the use of sport as a first-rate therapeutic tool in the treatment of people with spinal cord injury”; and the Real Grupo de Cultura Covadonga (Copa Stadium)”, for its promotion of sport, especially grass roots”, were some of the award-winning organizations and institutions.

Also the Murcian municipality of Águilas (Higher Sports Council award) for “its imposition of sport and physical activity”; the IES Hermenegildo Lanz in Granada (Joaquín Blume Award), “the first center of educational and sports excellence in Andalusia with a project aimed at high-performance athletes”; Podoactiva (Arts and Sciences Applied to Sports Award), “currently a world reference in podiatry and biomechanics” and Conrado Durántez (Francisco Fernández-Ochoa Award), “for a lifetime dedicated to the practice, organization, direction, promotion and development of sport”, were also awarded with the awards convened by the Higher Sports Council (CSD) that were announced on March 22.