HS Kerava | Ifolor will cease operations, Kerava will lose 40 jobs

The Ifolor Group will stop the production of picture products in Kerava and concentrate its manufacturing operations in Switzerland.

From Kerava 40 jobs will be lost when the Ifolor group stops manufacturing image products in Kerava and concentrates its manufacturing operations in Kreuzlingen, Switzerland, where the group’s head office and larger production plant are located. Manufacturing operations at Kerava’s production unit will be phased out during the summer and the site will be closed.

Ifolor told about it in his press release on Tuesday.

Before the termination decision, change negotiations took place, as a result of which 40 employment relationships will end at Kerava. A total of 54 tasks were covered by the negotiations.

“The reason behind the decision and the change in operating model is Kerava’s premises in particular, which are getting old. In the long term, continuing operations at Kerava would have required significant investments,” says the group’s CEO Hannes Schwarz in the bulletin.

Ifolor’s business in other Nordic countries continues.

Ifolor’s the stages began in Finland in Hanko in the 1920s, when Always and Eino Partanen founded Fotografikatarpeisto Helios Fotografiska Magasin photo studio.

In 1955, Eino Partanen founded the photo production company Kuva-Sammo.

In the early 1970s, Ifi, or Ilmaisfilmi, merged with Kuva-Sampo, and it became Kuva-Sampo’s mail order department. Kuva-Sampo, which operated in Lauttasaari, Helsinki, was the first company in Finland to start a photo mail order service.

In 1991, Fotolabo SA bought Kuva-Sammo’s mail order department Ifi, and three years later the company built its own factory in Kerava. Kuva-Sampo remained in Lauttasaari, but its operation has already ended.

Ifi came under Swiss ownership in 2006, and the following year the name plates and flags of the Keravan factory were changed to Ifolor.