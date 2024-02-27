Although PS5 is the console of the moment, sony It still does not neglect previous devices of its legacy, we can see that very well in PS4, which receives a lot of maintenance on a constant basis, given that important video games are still being released within the device. On the other hand, PS3 It no longer receives anything new for those who continue using the device, but it is still receiving periodic downloads that can be surprising because of how spaced they really are.

The present day sony has confirmed a new update for the system, which doesn't really make any notable changes, it's just about stability so that the games and menus run in the most decent way possible. It weighs just over 200 MB, so the user should have no problems implementing it. In the same way, it is possible that there will not be another of these changes for a long time, it could even be the last one and perhaps they do not want to tell about it.

Here the official description of sony:

A PS3 system software update was released on 02/27/24.

To download the update, you need a minimum of 200MB of free space on the PS3 Hard Disk Drive (System Update) or removable storage media (PC Update). Always update your PS3 system to the latest version of system software. By upgrading, you can enjoy additional features, improved usability, and improved security. Please note that to play Blu-ray discs, your PS3 system needs a renewed Blu-ray player encryption key. Please update your PS3 system software to the latest version to renew the Blu-ray player encryption key. System software version 4.91 improves system performance.

It is worth mentioning that services such as online game purchases are still active in PS3. However, it is no longer possible to do it directly as was conventional, but funds must be added through other consoles and PCs and then enter the store and make the transaction. That means that some classics can still be purchased before there is a massive closure from which there is no turning back.

Via: sony

Editor's note: With this you begin to feel nostalgic for the imminent disappearance of all types of console maintenance. This had to happen, so it will be time to say goodbye to such a great console, which brought important franchises to the industry.