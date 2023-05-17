The decisive Serbian: 40 points from Davis are not enough, the comeback of Los Angeles fades in the final. Thursday race-2 still in Nuggets house

Denver Nuggets (1)-Los Angeles Lakers (7) 132-126 (1-0 in the series)

The Western Conference Finals starts with a bang. In the end Denver wins dragged by an absolutely spatial Jokic but the Lakers, after a very bad first half, recover a deficit of 21 lengths and in the final they scare the hosts reaching -3. In the most complicated moment, however, the Nuggets respond with personality and bring home success.

The duel — If the barometer of the series was to be the match between Jokic and CEO, the two certainly did not disappoint with the Serbian producing yet another standing ovation performance this postseason by closing with a very rich triple-double (34 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists) while the LA big man keeps the Lakers in line with his 40 points. The sprint start of the hosts annihilates the Californian team. Jokic and Murray are gigantic offensively, Denver also defends with a certain discipline, often starting in transition. Davis and LeBron do what they can, but the Nuggets dominate and even manage to accelerate, thanks to Brown’s good impact from the bench, in the second quarter. See also Palmeiras puts an end to the signing of Carlos Salcedo

The key — AD is irrepressible but LA’s attack becomes predictable, so the match is channeled on Denver’s favorite tracks which grows in the final of the second fraction reaching the break 18 lengths ahead. Jokic already has 19 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists on the scoresheet at halftime, incredible. With Caldwell-Pope’s baskets at the beginning of the second half, the Colorado team seems to be able to end the discussion well in advance but once the +21 is reached, the match changes. Hachimura gives excellent minutes to coach Ham, Davis continues to play Davis and Reaves also wakes up. Slowly the Lakers get back into the game reaching -11 before suffering the triple on the siren of the third quarter by Jokic which makes his direct AD scorer smile. Denver’s near escape? Not exactly. LA really believes it and begins to find excellent solutions in series in attack. The Nuggets lose defensive discipline and also run into some expensive turnover. LeBron and his companions approach and when an inspired Reaves finds the triple of -3 at 3’23” from the siren the Ball Arena falls silent. See also Thrilling Lakers, now it's red alert. Bucks, victory to the last breath

The end — It takes Jokic’s free throws, Caldwell-Pope’s decisive basket and a recovery by Murray on James’s turnover to drive away the ghosts for the Nuggets who, even with a few too many worries, eventually get the desired result and take home the first match of the series, thus maintaining the unbeaten home run this postseason. Game-2 will be staged on Thursday again in Denver.

Denver:Jokic 34 (9/14, 3/3, 7/8 tl), Murray 31, Caldwell-Pope 21. Rebounds: Jokic 21. Assists: Jokic 14.

Los Angeles Lakers: Davis 40 (13/22, 1/1, 11/11 tl), James 26, Reaves 23. Rebounds: James 12. Assists: James 9.

