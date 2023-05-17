SEven many experts in the financial world rubbed their eyes in amazement when Deutsche Bank presented the successor to Paul Achleitner in November 2021: Alexander Wynaendts. Even a year and a half after the announcement of who will be the new chairman of the supervisory board in the largest German bank, the chief controller has remained unknown to many. Although his CV is not only available to those who know the financial scene roughly. Wynaendts is Dutch, not a flawless banker, although that’s how he started his career.

He then spent 23 years with the insurer Aegon, based in the Dutch capital of The Hague. In addition, unlike the Austrian Achleitner, not German tongue. The 62-year-old will still give his speech, the first in a year in his new role, in German at the virtual general meeting on Wednesday, as required by the German Stock Corporation Act. But then he hands over the leadership of the meeting to his deputy Norbert Winkeljohann.